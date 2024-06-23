Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 267 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.84 and a 200 day moving average of $430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

