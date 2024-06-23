Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 908,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

