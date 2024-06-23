Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 30.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cummins by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.21.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

