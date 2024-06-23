Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $12.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $18,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after buying an additional 1,110,076 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,473,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after buying an additional 834,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

