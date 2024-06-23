D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 459 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 15.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLD traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

