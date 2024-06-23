Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.96. 6,839,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average is $245.44.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

