Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,523 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Dawson Geophysical worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 4,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.75. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Dividend Announcement

Dawson Geophysical Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

