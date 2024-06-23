DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $8.87 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00023460 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010598 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

