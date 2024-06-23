Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.04. 2,450,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

