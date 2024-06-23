Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.