DeversiFi (DVF) Tops One Day Volume of $4,417.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $49.19 million and approximately $4,417.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

