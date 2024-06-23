DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBJA. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of XBJA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.62. 4,623 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.