DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $86,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.