DigiByte Market Cap Tops $133.53 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $133.53 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00603823 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00116350 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008987 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00035965 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00257262 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00043251 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00072400 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,088,239,251 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.