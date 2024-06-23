DigiByte Market Cap Tops $133.53 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $133.53 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00603823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00116350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00257262 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00072400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,088,239,251 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.