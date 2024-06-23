Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,624,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,126,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.49. 469,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,456. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

