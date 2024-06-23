Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.26 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $18.26 billion and approximately $386.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00116350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,832,526,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

