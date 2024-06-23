Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 119.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 203.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

