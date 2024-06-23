Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 414 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of J. M. Smucker worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. 2,017,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

