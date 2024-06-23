Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $45.68 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.75% of Alcoa worth $45,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 6,499,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

