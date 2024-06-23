Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

