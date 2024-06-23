Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $40,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. 5,198,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,366. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

