Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 783,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $83,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $111,100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Nestlé by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 544,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $125.41.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

