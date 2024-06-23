Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 221 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

