Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,292 shares of company stock worth $342,852 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 2,951,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,668. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

