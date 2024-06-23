Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

ESI opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

