Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $73.82 million and $604,175.37 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.29 or 0.00599730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00116528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00253379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00040997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00071925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,987,966 coins and its circulating supply is 75,987,696 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

