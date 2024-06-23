Ergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $573,662.90 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $74.81 million and approximately $573,662.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,318.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00610167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00115937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00259792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00070824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,972,144 coins and its circulating supply is 75,972,711 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.