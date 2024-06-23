Ethereum Classic Trading Down 9.7% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $23.02 or 0.00035880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $76.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,159.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00599448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00115863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00254427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,637,630 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

