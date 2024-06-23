Everdome (DOME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $680,021.98

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Everdome has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $680,021.98 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,709,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

