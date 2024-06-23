Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

