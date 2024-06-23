Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
