Executive Wealth Group LLC Acquires 16,800 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of SSO stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $84.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

