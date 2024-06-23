Executive Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Executive Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.