Executive Wealth Group LLC Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.7% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The company has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

