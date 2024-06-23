Executive Wealth Group LLC Purchases 94,190 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 1.9% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. 13,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,557. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $469.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.