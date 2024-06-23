Executive Wealth Group LLC Purchases 94,190 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 1.9% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. 13,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,557. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $469.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33.
SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
