Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Extendicare Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83.
About Extendicare
