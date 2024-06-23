FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Boosted by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

FDS traded up $15.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.73. 983,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,952. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.