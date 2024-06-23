Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of FIS opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 281,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 416,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

