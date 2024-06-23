Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764,790.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.37. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.