FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,611 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.