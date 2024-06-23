FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,857 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 656,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 518,129 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 382,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,393. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

