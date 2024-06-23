Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

LOW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

