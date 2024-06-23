Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

