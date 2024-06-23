Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 344 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.69. 776,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,476. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

