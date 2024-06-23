Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 513 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $50,767,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 2.7 %

Aptiv stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,236. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.