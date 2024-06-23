FY2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Lifted by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.88. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $189.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

