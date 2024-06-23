Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

