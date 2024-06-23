Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $512.93 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $512.93 million and approximately $769,228.55 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00005362 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.48 or 1.00005234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.41460541 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $543,719.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

