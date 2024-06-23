Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
