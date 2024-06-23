Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.