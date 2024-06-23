General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

GIS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

