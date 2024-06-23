Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

